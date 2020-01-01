I would have signed more players like Morrison for Yanga SC - Eymael

The Ghanaian forward played an important part as Wananchi picked up a 3-1 win over Singida United on Wednesday

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has stated he would have signed more players like Bernard Morrison had he joined the club earlier.

The Ghanaian forward who was signed from was key as Yanga registered their first win this year under Eymael and the coach said he would have signed two or three players like him if he had been at the club earlier.

Morrison was largely involved for Yanga's second and third goals as they saw off Singida United 3-1 to go forth.

“I do not like speaking about one player but you saw he [Bernard Morrison] can actually play and you can imagine what he can do when he will be on top form. He is a good player,” Eymael told Azam TV.

“It is unfortunate I came late because I should have made one or two signings like him who add value to the team.”

Eymael also spoke about how they defeated the Singida-based club and whether the 3-1 scoreline was deserved or not.

“It was a well-deserved win but like I said before there is never an easy game in soccer. When the game was 1-0 it was still difficult but we would have scored at least two or three goals before the half-time break,” he said.

“At 1-0 we had to keep the faith and stay in the game but we also had to pay attention and go for the second goal. Eventually, we scored a nice goal that came from a good combination of play and we also saw some players can add value to the team.”

The former AFC and coach added Yanga are slowly learning his football philosophy and that they impressed against Kagera Sugar and Azam FC in his first two games in charge although they lost both ties.

He also wishes Singida, who are battling relegation, to stay in the top-tier.

“From the first and the second game, we also played well and the players are adapting to my method of training. It was not easy to play on this pitch [Leta Stadium] because it was bumpy which means it was difficult to play good soccer on it for both teams.

“I wish them good luck and God's blessings for the future and hopefully, they will stay in the league.”

On his part, Singida coach Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo conceded defeat and explained why they lost to their visitors.

“I take responsibility for this loss especially for making five changes from the team that had won the last game. I always believe in not changing the winning team and here I made a mistake,” Nsanzurwimo admitted.

Article continues below

“Our fitness level was also too low because we did not win balls from one on one situations. There was also a poor understanding from my players especially from the midfield and we were less aggressive against Yanga.

“We did not defend tactically and we need to accept and start rectifying those mistakes.”

Singida United had won the previous game against Ruvu Shooting.