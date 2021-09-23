‘I would have passed to Daka’ – Iheanacho on Leicester City goal versus Millwall

The former Manchester City striker would have unselfishly teed up the Zambia international for his first Foxes goal if he'd spotted him

Kelechi Iheanacho revealed he would have passed to Patson Daka instead of choosing to score in Leicester City’s Carabao Cup triumph over Millwall on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international was among the goal scorers as the Foxes tamed the Lions to earn a place in the tournament’s fourth round – where they will face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Having been denied by goalkeeper George Long earlier, Iheanacho belted an unstoppable finish into the roof of the Millwall with two minutes of normal time left to seal the win.

Although he described the goal as ‘sweet’, he claimed he would have teed up the Zambian star who is yet to score for the East Midlands-based outfit following his move from RB Salzburg.

“I’m happy with the goal and we’re looking forward to the next round. I didn’t see Patson [Daka]. If I saw him, I would’ve passed to him, but he’ll be happy with the goal, but if I missed that one, I think he’d be fuming. Anyways, next time I will pass to Patson!" he told the club website.

"It was a sweet goal, a rocket, and we’re happy with that. It was teamwork and we’re happy going into the next round.

“We put the work in today [on Wednesday]. We defended really good in the last 10 minutes and we got the first goal early in the second half.

"We got the second goal, so we’re happy.”

The English Championship side led by Gary Rowett put up a notable display and caused some problems for the reigning FA Cup champions – albeit, they were unable to find the net.

Iheanacho was quick to laud his team’s defensive display against the Lions while reacting to the draw, which pits Brendan Rodgers’ side against Brighton and Hove Albion.

"As a group, it’s good to get a clean sheet," he added.

"It’s really good. Hopefully, we’ll get more this season. This is a fantastic competition.

Article continues below

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to win games and get through and get to the end, but it will be a tough one also. Fingers crossed, we’re looking forward to the games.

"Hopefully we won’t get a cold night against Brighton again! It’ll be a good game. We’re looking forward to it. They’re really good this season. Hopefully, we’ll give them a game at King Power Stadium, and we’ll get through."

Iheanacho is hoping his cup performance will have earned him a rare Premier League start this season when Leicester face Burnley on Saturday.