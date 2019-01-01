‘I will try to do better’ – PSG’s Choupo-Moting responds to critics after Strasbourg howler
Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Choupo-Moting has reacted to his critics after his horror miss in their 2-2 stalemate with Strasbourg.
After giving the Parisians an early lead, the former Stoke City man in an effort to register a brace inexplicably stopped Christopher Nkunku’s goal-bound chip on the line, hitting the post with his touch.
Failure to convert the effort denied Thomas Tuchel’s men an opportunity to lift the French Ligue 1 title at Parc des Princes on Sunday.
On the back of the unimpressive showing, the Cameroon international has been subjected to a barrage of criticism from fans and the media.
However, the 30-year-old has taken to the social media to assure PSG supporters of his commitment to the club and vowed to continue to give ‘everything’.
“Ups and downs, that’s life! I can’t change what happened but for sure I will try to do better,” Choupo-Moting posted on Instagram.
“I am sorry for those I disappointed but mistakes are human, especially in sports! It’s sad to see how negative things are pushed, especially by the media brainwashing people’s minds.
“I really like our club PSG and It was a wonderful feeling to score in front of you supporters unfortunately after that I made the big mistake and all was forgotten!
“I hope that those haters which are insulting me feel better now and find their peace and happiness in their own life!
“For those who are always supporting me or just understanding that mistakes can happen. I want to say thank you and big respect. I will continue to give everything.”
🔵💯🔴La vie est faite de hauts et de bas ! Je ne peux pas changer ce qu’il s’est passé mais ce qui est certain c’est que j’essaierai de faire mieux ! Je tiens à m’excuser auprès de ceux que j’ai déçu, l’erreur est humaine et surtout dans le milieu du sport. C’est triste de voir à quel point les médias mettent beaucoup plus en avant le négatif. J’aime vraiment notre club @psg , et c’était vraiment super de marquer devant vous, nos supporters #collectifultrasparis .Malheureusement après ça, j’ai fait cette grosse erreur et on a tout oublié . Aux « haters » qui m’insultent : J’espère que vous vous sentez mieux maintenant et que vous avez trouvé la paix et le bonheur dans vos vies. 🙏🏾 Pour ceux qui me soutiennent toujours ou comprennent que des erreurs peuvent arriver ... Je tiens à vous remercier, big #respect ✊🏾❤️ Je continuerai à tout donner💪🏾🙏🏾 /// /// 🔵💯🔴Ups & downs , thats life ! I can’t change what happened but for sure i will try to do better ! I am sorry for those I disappointed but mistakes are #human, espescially in sports! Its sad to see how negative things are pushed ,especially by the medias and brainwashing people’s minds.I really like our club @psg and It was a wonderful feeling to score in front of you supporters #collectifultrasparis unfortunately after that i made the big mistake and all was forgotten! I hope that those #haters which are insulting me feel better now and find their #peace and #happiness in their own life! 🙏🏾 for those who are always supporting me or just understanding that mistakes can happen ... I wanna say thank u and big respect ✊🏾 ❤️. I will continue to give everything 💪🏾🙏🏾
Choupo-Moting will hope to make amend if given a chance when PSG take on second-placed Lille on Sunday, with a draw crowning them Ligue 1 champions.