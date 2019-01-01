‘I will try to do better’ – PSG’s Choupo-Moting responds to critics after Strasbourg howler

The Cameroon international halted Christopher Nkunku’s goal-bound effort to deny the Parisians a chance to lift the league title on Sunday

forward Eric Choupo-Moting has reacted to his critics after his horror miss in their 2-2 stalemate with .

After giving the Parisians an early lead, the former man in an effort to register a brace inexplicably stopped Christopher Nkunku’s goal-bound chip on the line, hitting the post with his touch.

Failure to convert the effort denied Thomas Tuchel’s men an opportunity to lift the French title at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

On the back of the unimpressive showing, the international has been subjected to a barrage of criticism from fans and the media.

However, the 30-year-old has taken to the social media to assure PSG supporters of his commitment to the club and vowed to continue to give ‘everything’.

“Ups and downs, that’s life! I can’t change what happened but for sure I will try to do better,” Choupo-Moting posted on Instagram.

“I am sorry for those I disappointed but mistakes are human, especially in sports! It’s sad to see how negative things are pushed, especially by the media brainwashing people’s minds.

“I really like our club PSG and It was a wonderful feeling to score in front of you supporters unfortunately after that I made the big mistake and all was forgotten!

“I hope that those haters which are insulting me feel better now and find their peace and happiness in their own life!

“For those who are always supporting me or just understanding that mistakes can happen. I want to say thank you and big respect. I will continue to give everything.”

Choupo-Moting will hope to make amend if given a chance when PSG take on second-placed on Sunday, with a draw crowning them Ligue 1 champions.