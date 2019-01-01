‘I will support new Simba SC coach Vandenbroeck’ – Matola

The former player has vowed to help the new Belgian coach get good results with the Tanzanian giants

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola has promised to work closely with the newly appointed coach to help drive the club to the top level.

On Wednesday, the Tanzanian giants announced Belgian trainer Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck as their new coach, replacing sacked Patrick Aussems.

The 40-year Vandenbroeck was appointed the manager of the Zambian national team in July 2018 but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) did not renew his contract due to his failure to qualify for the 2019 (Afcon).

Simba selection criteria included a coach who has been actively involved or employed in the last 12 months, a high level of football qualification and experience in working at a club level or national team level in Africa.

Matola, who was named the assistant coach, replacing Dennis Kitambi, now says he is happy to return to the club and will work closely with the Belgian coach.

“I am happy to return back home because as you know, I once played and coached here at some point hence it is another opportunity to help the team I know best,” Matola is quoted by Daily News.

The former Polisi assistant coach admitted he has a big task ahead but called upon all Simba fans in the country to continue rallying behind the club, saying together, nothing is impossible.

On his part, Kitambi said he will always cherish the good memories he had while at the club, especially during the Caf games.

Article continues below

“I have learned many things during the short period I was there mainly the preparation which are required during big matches," Kitambi said.

He then disclosed it is good since both sides have parted ways on mutual understanding, insisting the coaching industry is always unpredictable in the sense you can leave the club at any moment.

“Who knows, maybe in the near future I will return back here to work. I am glad that each of us is happy despite the breakup," Kitambi hinted.