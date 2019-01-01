‘I will never play for Benfica’ – Brahimi reveals he refused offer from Porto rivals

The 29-year-old has reiterated his loyalty to former club, even though he wasn’t offered an extension after his contract expired

Yacine Brahimi has disclosed that his loyalty to was the major reason for refusing a move to upon the expiration of his contract in June.

The 29-year-old opted to move to Qatari outfit Al Rayyan even though there were offers from other countries, including clubs in and .

Brahimi stated how he never considered Benfica’s offer, even though he wasn’t offered one by Porto.

“The decision-makers of Porto did not ask me to stay and I had no offer of an extension,” Brahimi told Lusitanian media Maisfutboll [via DZ Foot].

“Concerning the offer of Benfica I did not even want to hear it, I have huge respect for this great club, I am a Portista and wearing the colours of Benfica is impossible for me."

On opting to play in , he said: “I received offers in England and other championships but in my head, everything was already decided. I wanted to play in because of several reasons and my choice was made.”

The attacker was part of ’s squad which won the 2019 in , albeit in a reduced role.

Brahimi has been ever-present for Al Rayyan, though, scoring six times in 10 league appearances.

His goals have helped the club rise to second place in the Qatar Stars League with 22 points, four behind leaders Al Duhail.