“I will miss you guys!’ – Mapigano pens message to Gor Mahia after signing for Azam FC

The former K’Ogalo goalkeeper remembers the good days at the Kenyan club after signing for the Tanzanian outfit on a two-year deal

David Mapigano has penned an emotional message to after the goalkeeper left the Kenyan champions for Azam FC.

The Tanzanian custodian announced he had left K’Ogalo on Thursday and was later on the same day unveiled by the ambitious Azam, ahead of the new Mainland season, which will kick off on September 6.

Mapigano became the fifth signing by the ‘Ice Cream Makers’, who narrowly missed out on a second-place finish in the 2019/20 season.

On signing for the club, Mapigano took his time to remember the good and bad days he encountered while playing for Gor Mahia, and moved to wish the team the best of luck in the coming season.

“I honestly want to take this opportunity to thank players, fans, and officials of Gor Mahia for the great time we spent together during my playing time for the great club,” Mapigano told Goal.

“The kind of love the team showed to me when I signed for them was second to none and my stay in the country – – was good, I will miss all of them, I wish I could be able to stay for another season but now I have got another challenge to take up.

“I will miss the great family but I have to move on now.”

The goalkeeper, who also played for Njombe FC and Singida United before moving to Kenya, had a good season with Gor Mahia, where he played in 15 games and managed to keep nine clean sheets.

Mapigano also recorded a goal against when his long-range strike found the back of the net as Gor Mahia won 3-0.

The former Singida United goalkeeper will battle for first-team chances with Mwadini Ally, who was a second choice goalkeeper, and Benedict Haule, who was coach Aristica Cioaba’s preferred number choice between the sticks.

Mapigano was signed by Gor Mahia at the beginning of the 2019/20 season which the club underwent financial challenges. He had been acquired alongside his compatriot Dickson Ambundo, who has also left the club.

The Tanzanian goalkeeper had made it clear he would not return to K’Ogalo if his monthly wages were not paid in full.

Mapigano becomes the fifth signing for Azam after Awesu Awesu, Ally Niyonzima, Ayoub Lyanga, and Ismail Aziz Kada.