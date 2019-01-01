'I will fight against Kagere for Golden Boot until the end' - Namungo FC's Bigirimana

The Burundian forward believes he has time and matches to close the gap with the Simba SC's striker

Namungo FC striker Blaise Bigirimana has promised to give Meddie Kagere a run of his money as far as the Vodacom (VPL) Golden Boot race is concerned.

The Burundian has scored two goals up to now and he says he will not get tired in the chase for the Golden Boot, which Simba SC's striker Kagere won last season.

“I cannot point to any player and categorically say he is the one going to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season. I am not even sure [Meddie] Kagere, who is leading with nine goals so far, can retain the award what I am saying is that I will fight against him to the end,” Bigirimana told Mwanaspoti.

The former Alliance FC and Stand United forward will probably lead Namungo against Simba in a VPL match on January 3.

Bigirimana will have an uphill task of helping his side score against the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who have just conceded three goals in 12 matches.

“I still have time and there are many matches to play and I believe I can close in on Kagere and even score more goals and go past him,” he added.

The striker added he is in to work but not for any other activity and thus he must fully concentrate and give his all to football.

“I left my beloved brothers back in Burundi because of work and that means I need to be serious in what I am doing here. I am 100% fit to play for the first team and I am here not because somebody is pushing to have me in the team but it is because I fight and work hard every day,” he concluded.

Namungo are currently10th on the VPL table with 19 points from 12 games.