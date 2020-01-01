I will be surprised if Simba SC fire coach Vandenbroeck - Mwakingwe

The 2020 treble winners have already lost two matches to put their league title defence in jeopardy at the early stages of the season

Former Simba SC winger Ulimboka Mwakingwe has claimed he will be surprised should the club sack head coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

Simba have lost their previous two matches against Prisons and Ruvu Shooting and consequently, goalkeeping coach Muharami Mohamed and team manager Patrick Rweyemamu were fired.

Mwakingwe has maintained Vandenbroeck alone cannot be blamed for the poor results given soccer is a game played as a unit.

“Football is not played in the dark and everyone is seeing how Simba are currently playing,” Mwakingwe told Mwanaspoti.

“I do not have a problem with the playstyle because it is the same that brought good results initially so, nobody should be blamed because even big European clubs lose matches.

“The technical bench has to sit down and come up with ways to ensure that good results are achieved in both the continental and local matches.

“I will be surprised if Simba are going to sack the coach because I know football is not dependent on one person for success to be seen.

“The coach’s job is to train and he cannot get onto the pitch during games and demonstrate how goals are scored. It is upon the players to ensure they do their best especially when they see things are going against them.”

On his part, retired Tanzania international Adolph Rishard has stated Wekundu wa Msimbazi must put their house in order before the Caf matches.

“Simba have a huge job coming and they need to be in perfect form ahead of the Champions League matches. What I am seeing now is that they depend too much on some players in order to get results,” Rishard told the same website.

“The competitions ahead are tough and they should not lie to themselves that they have got a huge squad.

“If they prepare well they are going to get good results even if they are going to come across Arabian clubs. But if the preparations are going to be poor then they will struggle regardless of who the opponent will be. “

The two losses mean Simba are fourth behind Azam FC and Yanga SC after playing seven matches.