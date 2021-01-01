'I will be stupid for not apologising' - Simba SC Communications Officer Manara

The Kariakoo Derby was postponed on Saturday and the official is remorseful for the fans

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has pointed out it will be stupid of him if he fails to apologise to the fans after the unsuccessful Kariakoo Derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC that was scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The match was pushed forward for two hours; from 17.00 hours to 19.00 hours, something that Timu ya Wananchi did not take lightly and they opted to walk away insisting rules and guidelines have to be followed when changing kick-off times. The vocal official was left hurt considering he was moving from one platform to another urging the fans to fill the stadium.

"From Monday I had been moving from radio, television and newspapers promoting Saturday's match which was later postponed," Manara said on Sunday.

"I am not blaming myself for what I did but I am hurt with the fact that the fans did not get what they deserved. I feel guilty that my voice was used to bring the fans pain, and had to seek forgiveness from the fans, especially those who came at the Mkapa Stadium.

"Yes, I might not be responsible for what happened, but I will be stupid for not apologising."

On Sunday, the Tanzania Football Federation asked the Tanzania Premier League Board to shed light on the cancellation of the Kariakoo Derby.

The Federation states it was saddened by what transpired and has tasked the TPLB to come up with a solution.

"TFF is saddened by what transpired on Saturday that led to the cancellation of the Tanzania Mainland League match between Simba SC and Yanga SC," read the statement obtained by Goal.

"TFF takes this opportunity to apologise to all the stakeholders; those who had paid to watch the game in the stadium, those who were ready to watch on TV, those who were following on radio as well as those who were ready to provide their services.

"The Federation has now asked the Tanzania Premier League Board to shed more light on the postponement of the game, and explain the way forward to all football lovers who paid the entrance fee hoping to watch the game."