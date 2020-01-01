I was supposed to join Eymael at Black Leopards – Berdien

The experienced fitness trainer has explained his situation with Safa just days after taking a job with Yanga

Following his appointment as an assistant coach and fitness trainer to Luc Eymael at Young Africans in , Riedoh Berdien has explained his involvement with the South African Football Association (Safa).

Berdien is known for his role with the South African women’s national team, Banyana Banyana, and has stated that he has no contract with the Nasrec-based football body.

On the other hand, the Cape Town-born fitness trainer has revealed why he decided to join the former Black manager.

“Yes, they (Safa and Gambia) allow me to assist them during the Fifa dates. If Safa invites you to a camp and the club says yes it's okay to use my services - then it's okay,” Berdien told Goal.

“That’s simply because Safa doesn't give fitness coaches a contract.”

Speaking about his decision to join the former boss in the East African country, the experienced fitness trainer stated he should have joined the Belgian tactician in Thohoyandou.

“I was supposed to join him at Leopards in January but then he resigned and came to Yanga,” he added.

Having worked with and Ea Lla Koto in , Berdien has also worked in countries such as Trinidad & Tobago and Togo, and he how he is looking forward to the challenge of working Tanzania.

“I am in Tanzania now, I just signed the agreement. Everything is okay, Young Africans a big club in Tanzania,” he continued.

“It’s going to be challenging, it’s a new football environment. I’m just surprised that one doesn't get the same respect in my own country.”

In addition, his major achievements came when he helped coach Desiree Ellis and Banyana to the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in .

Meanwhile, Eymael has told Goal that he will lead the Tanzanian giants for six months until June, and could be in the technical area when Yanga takes on Singida United in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

