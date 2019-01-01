'I was stabbed in the back' - Totti hints to reasons behind Roma exit

The Giallorossi legend's departure after more than three decades is becoming increasingly fractious and embittered

Francesco Totti says he was “stabbed in the back” by someone at as the fallout from his departure from the club continues.

Totti joined the Roma board after retiring as a player in 2017 but differences with the club have forced him to step down, ending his 30-year association with the side.

In a scathing press conference, Totti hinted that the main source his frustration was owner James Pallotta and the perceived sidelining of established Roma figures since his takeover of the club eight years ago.

Totti cited the case of another Roma stalwart, Daniele De Rossi, who ended his 18-year stay with the club at the end of last season when Roma opted not to offer the 35-year-old a new contract.

“Did someone stab me in the back at Trigoria? Yes. I will never name names, but there are people in there who don’t want me there. These people are hurting Roma, not doing what is best for the club,” said Totti.

“If I was the President of Roma and had two icons like Totti and De Rossi, I’d put them in charge of everything. They have ethics; they know everything about what it means to be Roman and Romanista.

“Pallotta has surrounded himself with the wrong people and he only listens to them. Everyone makes mistakes, but if you make the same mistakes for eight years, you have to ask yourself some questions. Something clearly is going wrong.”

When asked about his future, Totti insisted he would like to remain in football though he appeared to rule out a move to a rival Serie A club out of respect for his former employers.

Article continues below

“I won’t be left unemployed,” added the 42-year-old. “I received some offers from Italian clubs, including one this morning.

“I take everything into consideration, because I am free. Juve or , let’s not go wild here… No, out of respect for Roma, I wouldn’t do that. I mean stuff like FIFA or UEFA.

“Some things I read first in the papers and then I found out from Roma, so imagine how much they kept me informed.”