'I was in talks with Tottenham Hotspur ' - Aussems jokes

The coach was away during the international break and reports had it he left the club without even informing the management

Patrick Aussems has once again rubbished reports linking him with a move away from Simba SC.

The Belgian coach was missing for three days during the international break but returned and oversaw Thursday's morning training session as the team prepares to face Ruvu Shooting on Saturday.

With rumours of his whereabouts failing to fade, Aussems joked he had been away to London to discuss with Hotspur about their managerial position.

“Not every time one is expected to give explanations as to where they have been as some matters are private which need not be made public and this was my case,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“I can also say I was away talking with Tottenham Hotspur who were looking for a manager at that time during my absence.

“So, the rumours I might have left to sign for another team are not correct. See I am back at my station of work to continue with my job.”

Aussems further explained how the weather has hampered their preparations ahead of the next league match during the weekend.

“The heavy rains which continue to pound the area have affected us and I am fearful it might also affect our readiness for the game,” added the coach.

“All in all, our focus is to make sure we earn a win against Ruvu Shooting but I know they are very strong opponents having beaten Azam FC, KMC and Yanga SC and these are teams which represented the country in the international competitions.”

The above-mentioned teams took part in the Caf Confederations Cup before they were knocked out in the preliminary stages.

