I was branded a dictator because of firmness at Cecafa - Musonye

The former top official left after almost two decades serving the East and Central African body

Nicholas Musonye has revealed why he was branded a dictator while he served Cecafa as the Secretary-General.

Musonye worked at the regional body from May 2000 until when he confirmed his commitment to step down late in 2019.

“I found one football zone and I would not let it get divided while I was in charge and that is why it remains a strong body up to now,” Musonye told Radio Jambo.

More teams

“I was branded a dictator just because I stood firm against three rogue figures who wanted Cecafa split. Dictators might not have a long time like I did because they would not be given peace to work at an organisation like Cecafa.

“I stayed for that long because of my principles and commitment to helping Cecafa grow.”

“My commitment was to serve Cecafa and leave when it is a table.”

Musonye is one of the Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants and he said he is not running for the post with an intention to amass wealth for himself thereafter.

“At my age, it is not proper to start looking for money because my intention is to lead a football fraternity and make players happy for playing,” added the renowned football administrator.

“I would not want to get elected and start enriching myself. If I did not make money when I was a writer and needed the money most, then now is not the time to make much money.

“If looking for money is the only motivation I have, then I should not even vie for the seat in the first place.”

Musonye went ahead to explain how he helped the regional body to run smoothly until the time he exited the stage.

“I joined Cecafa when it was seriously wobbling and there were even proposals to make it a biennial tournament,” he concluded.

Article continues below

“The club championship, before we renamed it the Kagame Cup, was not being organised.

“Cecafa also did not have an office before we secured one at Nyayo Stadium and I am thankful to the people who helped me achieve all these.”

Cecafa is an annual tournament and the last edition was held in Kampala where won their record 15th crown after beating .