'I wanted to show Arsenal!' - Giroud reveals Europa League final motivation to prove Gunners wrong

The French striker opened the scoring for the Blues in Baku as he helped inspire his side to silverware against his former team-mates

Olivier Giroud has revealed his determination to prove were wrong to let him go helped motivate him in the final last year, with the Frenchman scoring to help defeat his former side.

The Gunners had allowed the World Cup winner to leave back in January 2018, with Giroud winning the in his first season at Stamford Bridge before claiming Europa League glory in the following campaign.

Indeed, the former striker opened the scoring in Baku, with further goals from Pedro, and two from Eden Hazard, ensuring the Blues won the trophy.

Reflecting on the game a year after the event, he told Chelsea's official club website: "That final against Arsenal was obviously very special for me emotionally. When I saw that we were going to face Arsenal in the final, I knew it was going to be special.

"On top of that, it was only a year after I left. I have quite a lot of friends over there, people who work in the club’s offices. That was extra motivation for me and I knew that it was going to be a high-pressure match.

"You definitely prepare for the match in a special way, in a different way, because you know that they know you inside out, and they know that I know them well too.

"You have to plan for the match but not play the match before it’s happened. You have to think ahead. I thought that if I had a one-on-one with Petr Cech, who knows me really well, or a penalty, I would have to shoot there and not somewhere else.

"I knew that he knew me really well. I was also going to play against my friend Laurent Koscielny, who has also known me inside-out for years because we started together at Tours in 2008.

"It was a very special moment but it was like extra motivation for me because I wanted to show them that I still had some energy in me and some good years left in me.

"I scored, I got an assist and I won the penalty so quite a lot of good things happened there for me because I was involved in three goals out of the four that we scored.

"It was like in a dream because I couldn’t have imagined that it would go so well, so perfectly for us. I wanted to win things at Chelsea - that’s why I was even more motivated that night - but winning against your old club like that..."

As well as scoring in the final, Giroud played a big role for then-manager Maurizio Sarri in Europe as he bagged a hat-trick in the last-16 second-leg meeting with Dynamo Kyiv.

Speaking about that impressive individual performance, he added: "After the match, I went to the changing room holding the ball and someone said 'perfect hat-trick!'

"I didn’t know that idiom but I had scored with my right foot, with my left foot and with a header so it was a nice thing to say. I kept the ball and everyone congratulated me for it so it was a great performance and a great memory.

"It was incredible for a striker like me to score a hat-trick against Dynamo Kyiv but you haven’t won anything at that stage and the whole point of the competition is to win the trophy at the end.

"It’s all about winning. That final was even more special because it was against Arsenal, and I went out there to win the trophy. That’s how you can leave your mark on history, by writing your name in the record books."