‘I wanted hat-trick against Liverpool’ – Watford star Sarr

The Senegal international scored twice and set up another to ensure his side claimed a famous victory against the league leaders

forward Ismaïla Sarr felt slightly disappointed following his failure to score a hat-trick against in Saturday’s game.

The 22-year-old winger delivered a sparkling performance to help the Hornets end the Reds’ 44-match unbeaten run with a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

The forward opened the scoring, poking home his effort from close range moments into the second half and then completed his brace with a fine finish, lifting his effort over goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

More teams

Sarr, who set up Troy Deeney to seal the stunning victory, had a chance to score his third in the 84th minute but curled his effort off target.

“I'm really, really disappointed because I really wanted the [match] ball today,” he told the club website.

“I had a big chance to get the hat-trick. I'll try for the next game to get the points for my team.

“I'm just here to work hard for the team. I did my job and my two goals were because of the team.

“For the first, I felt someone was going to cross it so I went to the first post. For the second, I had the experience to wait and chip the keeper.”

Watford boss Nigel Pearson hailed the performance of the international, who only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

“He [Sarr] is a good player, a really good player, and young as well,” Pearson said.

“I'm reluctant to put too high an expectation on him, when you’ve got young players it’s important for them to enjoy their football, but his impact was very good today. We need to do everything we can to keep him available.”

Sarr has now scored six goals and provided four assists in 20 appearances since his summer move from French side .

Article continues below

The forward will hope to continue his brilliant form when Watford take on in their next league game on Saturday.