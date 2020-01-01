'I want to win everything with Chelsea' - Kepa insists he still has Lampard's full 'confidence'

The Spanish goalkeeper says being dropped from the Blues' starting line-up earlier this season only motivated him to "work harder"

Kepa Arrizabalaga has outlined his ambitions to "win everything with " while insisting he still enjoys the full "confidence" of head coach Frank Lampard.

Chelsea forked out a world-record fee of £72 million ($90m) to bring in Kepa from in the summer of 2018, after seeing first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois complete a move to .

The 25-year-old hasn't quite been able to justify his huge price tag in , however, with his performances called into question on several occasions this season amid the Blues' erratic form.

Lampard decided to drop Kepa in January in favour of back-up shot-stopper Willy Cabellero, who started five of Chelsea's last seven matches before the coronavirus-enforced break in the season.

Speculation over the international's future in west London intensified as a result, and the Blues were linked with a number of possible replacements including legend Manuel Neuer.

The Spain international was, however, able to force his way back into Chelsea's starting line-up at the beginning of March, recording clean sheets in an win over and a 4-0 top-flight victory against .

Kepa remains fully focused on his duties at Stamford Bridge despite his struggles in 2020 and says there is no rift between him and Lampard, who has always shown a great level of trust in his abilities.

"The relationship with Frank is very good," the former Athletic Club No.1 told Marca.

"He has shown me confidence from the first moment. He must make decisions, but I feel I have his confidence, both his and that of the whole club. We all like to play in every game.

"It is true that, in the last 10 years, Chelsea is the English team that has won the most titles, and I think we should have that ambition.

"In fact, I came here for that and in the first season, we already achieved the . We have a young team.

"Then came the penalty of not signing players (the transfer ban) but you have to keep fighting for titles. I want to win everything with Chelsea and with the national team."

Kepa added on the "obstacles" he has overcome at Chelsea in recent months: "We play 50 or 60 games a year and it is difficult to stay on the same level.

"The important thing is to be very clear about the objective, to work and put everything into improving. There may be obstacles along the way, but when you have a clear objective, it is easier.

"The only thing that can be done, in these cases, is to take it professionally, respectfully and work harder to turn it around."

No firm dates for the resumption of Premier League football have been set amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19, with Great Britain still in a state of lockdown.

The Belgian Pro League, and Eredivisie have already cancelled their seasons, but it has been suggested that English football could restart in June behind closed doors.

"It is difficult to talk about dates, the players cannot control that," Kepa added on the state of affairs in the top flight. "In , it is seen that the teams are already training together; in , it has been suspended.

"We are waiting and it will be decided with the health of everyone in mind. If the Premier returns soon, it will be a good sign that the pandemic is being controlled."