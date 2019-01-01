I want to leave but De Ligt should join Barcelona – Cillessen
Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has admitted that he will seek out a new club in the summer due to a lack of playing time, but harbours no ill will against his club and has urged Matthijs de
Cillessen was signed from Ajax in 2016 but has been limited to only 28 La Liga appearances with the club due to Marc-Andre
Barca
And Cillessen, fresh off the back of sealing another La Liga title in Catalonia, feels that the young defender would be making the right choice if he decided to make a move to the Spanish champions.
“I would say [to De Ligt]: 'Who wouldn't want to play here?' If a player gets the chance to come to Barcelona, everyone would want that,” the Dutchman told Ziggosport, before adding that he would soon be looking for a new home.
“After this season I will go on vacation first and then I hope to find a new club to get more playing time.”
This season may well be Cillessen's last in a Barca shirt and the Blaugrana are eyeing another treble as they are still in contention for Copa del Rey and Champions League honours.
At any other
“There wasn't a very festive atmosphere in the dressing room [after beating Levante 1-0] because we are already focusing on Wednesday [against Liverpool in the Champions League].
“Maybe we were also a bit calm, too, because we are getting used to winning the league!”
Wednesday's big clash at Camp Nou kicks off