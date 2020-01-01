‘I want to keep scoring goals’ - Aguero aiming for further success after record-breaking hat-trick

The Argentine netted a treble against Aston Villa on Sunday to become the top scoring non-English player in Premier League history

striker Sergio Aguero says he wants to keep scoring goals in the after overtaking legend Thierry Henry as the all-time leading foreign goalscorer in the competition’s history.

The Argentine netted his 175th, 176th and 177th Premier League goals in Sunday’s 6-1 win at , with his first equalling the record set by Henry.

The former Gunners star scored his 175 league goals in 258 appearances over two spells in north London, with Aguero breaking the record on his 255th league match for City.

The 31-year-old is now tied with Frank Lampard as the fourth-highest scorer in the competition, but says his aim is to continue finding the back of the net for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I’m so happy for the record and want to thank my team-mates,” Aguero told Sky Sports.

“I want to keep scoring goals but give all the credit to my team-mates."

The hat-trick at Villa Park was his 12th treble of his Premier League career, and saw him overtake Alan Shearer’s record of the most hat-tricks scored in the competition.

He still finds himself behind the Newcastle hero in the all-time scoring charts, but believes City have been instrumental in helping him achieve his continuous success on the pitch.

“I don’t know why I’ve stayed in so long,” said Aguero. “I didn’t think I’d stay so long at one club, but I was welcomed so warmly, I adapted very well and I’ll keep going now.

“I just want to keep scoring, focus on every game, and we will be happy if we can have a good championship.”

The striker now finds himself 10 goals behind former forward Andrew Cole, but is still some way off Wayne Rooney in second, and Shearer in first.

Rooney boasts 208 in the competition, with Shearer leading the way on the 260 he managed for Newcastle and .

It’s a long way to go for City’s hitman to reach the heights of the all-time leading scorer, but he has not given up hope just yet.

“I’ll try,” added Aguero. “It’s too far to Shearer maybe, he has too many goals, but I’ll try.”