'I want to be a Liverpool & Premier League legend' - Sadio Mane declares amid Real Madrid links
Sadio Mane has revealed his intention of attaining a legendary status with Liverpool and the English Premier League, thus, landing a huge blow to reported Real Madrid interest.
The 27-year-old’s form this season has seen him, again, linked to Madrid; a team planning to rebuild ahead of next season due to dismal results achieved so far this season.
Mane's opener against Porto was his 22nd goal of the season as he helped the Reds qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Meanwhile, the forward's comment prior to Wednesday's clash
"Of course I want to be a legend not only for Liverpool but also in the Premier League story and that is one of my targets. I will do everything possible to achieve everything possible," Mane told LFC magazine.
"Reaching 100 games means a lot to me. To play this many games for a club like Liverpool is incredible.
"He loves all his players and is very close to his players too. He also demands a lot but he never puts pressure on us other than asking the best of us," he added.
"He only asks you to do your best in whatever you are doing and also to enjoy it.
"I think that's important because, under him, everybody has progressed a lot as everyone can see. It's very important for us to work with him for more years."
Mane's Senegal
The Teranga Lions will begin their Afcon campaign against Tanzania in Cairo, before meeting Algeria and Kenya as they look to reach the knockout stages.