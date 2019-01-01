‘I want more’ – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hungry for more trophies after Champions League and Copa America success

The Brazil star capped off a remarkable season with the Reds by winning the Copa America on home soil earlier this summer

Alisson Becker says he’s eyeing more silverware this season after returning to training on Tuesday.

The former man won both the and the Copa America during the 2018-19 campaign in what was a season to remember following his £67 million (€75m) move to the Reds in July 2018.

Upon his return to Liverpool training on a pre-season camp in Evian, Alisson outlined his aims for more trophies in the upcoming campaign.

“To win two titles, two big titles, during the season was great for me. I hope this season – and I will work this season – to make it more,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“I’m very happy to be back. I had nice holidays with the family, spending time with my family and friends, but I was missing the pitch, the lads, the staff, everyone.

“Now I am looking forward to coming back to play and starting to work again.

“[As a team] we are excited, but we have to keep our feet on the ground, just as we did last season. We want to try for everything this season, so we need to work.

“The level of the football is high and similar at every club, so we need to work hard to achieve the same things and achieve even more this season.”

The 26-year-old helped to the first trophy in 12 years by conceding just one goal in the six games that Tite’s side played at the Copa America.

“To win the Copa America, it’s a special title – as is the Champions League – so it was an important title for me, for the nation,” he added.

“For Brazil, it’s been a long time since we won it – the last time was 2007, if I am not mistaken – so it was important for us.”

Alisson also racked up a number of individual awards for both club and country last season, winning both the and Champions League Golden Glove with Liverpool and the same award with Brazil in the summer.

But he insists that club honours come before any personal accolades and also thanked coaching staff and fellow team-mates for their contributions.

“My first goal is always to win with the team, to win for the club. Only after that comes the individual trophies,” he said.

“I am happy, but they were not just my trophies – they were the trophies for the other goalkeepers [here] who work really, really hard on the pitch with me, with John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson] and with [Claudio] Taffarel at the national team, and with my other teammates also.”