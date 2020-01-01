I want another derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach says he is keen to meet their sworn rivals again and avenge their second round league defeat

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck is praying they take on rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a derby before the season ends.

Both Simba and their traditional rivals Yanga cruised into the quarter-finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (domestic cup) and there is a big possibility the two sides might meet somewhere in the contest to renew their Mainland rivalry.

Simba look certain to win the season’s championship and are desperate for revenge against Yanga after failing to beat them this season. The first match ended 2-2 before losing 1-0 in the second meeting of the top-flight.

It is the reason why the Belgian coach is eager to face his rivals again.

“Everybody knows our results from the two games we met as such, we might meet again perhaps in the domestic cup final to make it a big finale for the football-loving people in the country and maybe we can beat them in the finals,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

Commenting on the past two traditional derby games played this season; Vandenbroeck said he has learnt two things from them revealing his side is more tactical while Yanga plays a much more physical game.

“Derbies are always tense wherever you go and the atmosphere was great but the two teams differ in their approach whereby Simba are more tactical against Yanga who are more physical.”

Simba lead the league table with 71 points from 28 games and sit 16 points clear at the summit of the table.