'I'll take blame for Simba SC's bad draw against Tanzania Prisons' - Da Rosa

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has shouldered the blame after their Mainland Premier League 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons on Wednesday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi failed to pick maximum points and narrow the gap with archrivals Yanga SC at the top. The French coach has now said there must be no excuses as he accepted to take full responsibility.

"We are responsible and I am the coach of the team so I take responsibility for this bad draw. We could have won easily but we did not make things clear," the coach said as per the club's Online TV. "But I know it will help us to react and to recover for the rhythm that we had played with Al Ahly.

"I am sure together we will react and we will be more aggressive in future. Of course, we can say we have played a lot of matches in one month but that is not a reason to make a draw against this team. Like I said we are very disappointed especially after dominating the game towards the end and failed to make something out of it."

Although Da Rosa said they should not find excuses for failing to dismantle Tanzania Prisons, he defended his players from individual blame.



"We missed many things, we missed the penalty, and so many opportunities to score so we can accept but we cannot be satisfied. We are disappointed and we are a top team and that is the reason I will not find excuses because we must be ready to play in three or four days," he said.

"I have always said that I will not blame my players when we lose a goal. Even when we work on set pieces, penalty and corners during training we are not efficient offensively.

"Defensively we are better now, especially during corner kicks. We had a lot of opportunities and it is not only the penalty that we lost. But I have trust in my players that we will recover mentally before the Al-Merrikh game."

After the midweek clash Wekundu wa Msimbazi are set to shift focus on the Caf Champions League games as they are set to face Al-Merrikh, AS Vita and Al Ahly respectively in March and early April.