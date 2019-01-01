'I still believe in my team' - Barbara Banda upbeat about EDF Logrono's survival hopes

The Zambian forward is confident her side will stay put in the Spanish topflight after their recent home victory over Espanyol

Barbara Banda believes EDF Logrono will avoid relegation from the Superliga following their victory over Espanyol.

The 18-year-old alongside Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue combined efforts helped the topflight debutants pip Periquitos 2-0, thus, lifting them out of the relegation zone on Sunday.

And the Zambian, who scored her seventh goal in 10 appearances against Salvador Jaspe's side, reflects over her side's first win in 2019, while stressing her side’s resolve to maintain the form.

"Playing six games with no win was really sad for us but I and my teammate were still positive," Banda told Goal.

"I see things turning around for us as a team if we are very positive to do better in these remaining games. I think that we were very organised and that's why we got the three points.

"I think that the formation we used was very awesome and the coach always encourage us that we can do it.

"As a team, we are still positive having these three points and we are still looking forward to win in those other remaining games.

Article continues below

"I still believe in my team but we still have to remain focused on the reaming games have hope that we will sustain the winning momentum."

Having scored three goals in last four games for Hector Blanco's ladies, Banda was shortlisted for the Superliga Player of the Month.

She will be hoping to continue on her impressive goalscoring form when Logrono welcomes Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio and Tenerife on Sunday.