'I said to my dad I want to be like Januzaj' - Kulusevski reveals why he copied Man Utd flop’s squad number

The 20-year-old Swede, who hopes to one day emulate Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, took No.44 when joining Parma on loan in 2019

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that his decision to take the No.44 shirt at was based on admiration for former flop Adnan Januzaj, with the Swede now looking to better the Belgian after earning a big-money move to .

The Swedish starlet has been in since being acquired by in 2016.

With first-team football in short supply there, the promising midfielder was allowed to head for Parma on loan in the summer of 2019.

It did not take him long to catch the eye, with Juve investing €35 million (£31m/$39m) to sign him during the January transfer window.

Kulusevski is being allowed to see out the current campaign at Parma, as he looks to build on an early flurry of goals and assists, and will continue to don a squad number that confused many when he first took it on.

He has now explained that call, telling Sky Sport Italia : “I was in to see Manchester United and I witnessed Januzaj's debut.

“He entered the pitch with an incredible personality, even though it was his first professional game. I said to my dad that I wanted to be like that, I wanted play that way. I got attached to that number, read a few things and fell in love.”

While his present was partly inspired by a Manchester United flop of the past, Kulusevski’s future is very much at Juventus.

Inter were also keen on doing a deal over the winter, but a man with one senior international cap to his name made it clear that he wanted to link up with a star-studded squad in Turin.

The 20-year-old is setting lofty targets for himself, with there a desire on his part to follow in the footsteps of star Kevin De Bruyne – who has become one of the finest playmakers in world football.

Kulusevski said of the international: “He is one of the top five players in the world. I study him a lot because he is a phenomenal player and because I want to become like him.

“One of my habits is to watch many games, because I learn a lot from my colleagues.”