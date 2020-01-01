‘I respect Yanga SC’ – Simba SC’s Chama states as speculation on future mounts

The Zambia international made the claim as numerous reports in Tanzania have linked him with a move to Timu ya Wananchi

Simba SC attacking midfielder Clatous Chama has revealed why he has respect for Young Africans (Yanga SC) as speculation mounts on his future.

Goal understands the Zambian is engaging Simba for a possible new two-year deal as his current contract is expected to collapse at the end of the season.

Yanga have been open suitors for Chama but the midfielder has revealed why he would not be joining Simba’s rivals although he has total respect for them.

“I respect Yanga a lot because they are a big team who have very good players and officials who are very experienced in soccer administration,” the former Lusaka Dynamos star told Mwanaspoti.

“Taking into account the kind of competition and rivalry Simba and Yanga have had, it would be hard for me to join them because that would hurt the officials who brought me here.

“That will also hurt the fans who have been supportive regardless of my situation since I came.

“Football is an adventure that is run by money and that helps the players have some good lives for themselves and those who depend on them. And that is why I respect Yanga for putting enough money as they recognise that fact.”

In a separate interview, Chama had revealed why he was optimistic the negotiations with Simba and gave an indication they will strike common ground soon.

“Negotiations between me and Simba are taking a good direction and there are a few demands I have made, before I can extend the contract with the club,” the Zambian star revealed. “But I can confirm the talks are going on well.

“If we continue with the talks as we have done and because I believe Simba officials are going to agree with me, then I am going to sign a new contract in the next few days.

“Let me give Simba fans some hope, the chances of signing a new contract now stands at 80% and in the end, I believe I am going to remain at this place for two more years.

“But if the talks are going to collapse, I will not play for another team here in .”

Chama has been an influential first-teamer since he signed for Simba in 2018.