'I only have to decide the coach' - Ibrahimovic picks 11 Zlatans in 'favourite team'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not known for his modesty and that was again evident in the latest Twitter post from the forward.

Plenty of footballers have published their dream line-ups over the years, but the XI that Ibrahimovic posted on his social media page was quite unique.

In predictable fashion, the former , and striker selected himself in every position.

The place of head coach was left up for grabs, but Ibrahimovic even suggested he would back himself in that role, too.

"My favourite team of all time," he wrote. "I only have to decide the coach. Maybe will be Zlatan."

The veteran forward scored a brace in his latest outing for the Galaxy, helping the team earn a 2-0 victory over Toronto.

The 37-year-old now has 13 goals to his name this term, showing no signs of second season syndrome in the United States.

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals in his first 27 outings for Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side, after a move from Old Trafford in March 2018.

The ex- international has proved himself in major leagues across Europe during an illustrious career and despite his advancing years continues to wow audiences with his mercurial style of play.

He will be back in action for the Galaxy on Saturday against San Jose, in a crucial Western Conference fixture.

Schelotto's men are currently second in the standings behind , having played one game more.