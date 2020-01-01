I never wanted to face Gor Mahia's Kagere-Tuyisenge partnership - Nairobi City Stars' Otieno

The Rwandan duo was key for K'Ogalo and the former Kariobangi Sharks star reveals how he felt playing against them

Nairobi City Stars defender Wycliffe Otieno has revealed the Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge's striking combination at is the one he feared.

Otieno played for between 2015 and 2018 and it is at this time he faced the Rwanda duo from time to time and he is quick to accept how fearsome the partnership was.

Kagere left Gor Mahia in 2018 to join 's Simba SC while Tuyisenge was signed by Angola's Petro Atletico in 2019.

“I would say the combination of [Meddie] Kagere and [Jacques] Tuyisenge,” Otieno told the club's website when asked what was the sharpest striking partnership he had faced in the .

“Those guys were relentless. They chased every ball for the entirety of the game. They never gave you space to breathe as they were constantly pressing and making those runs into the spaces behind.

“You had to be alert for the whole ninety minutes when playing against them.”

But for now, Otieno states he would fancy another challenge against the Rwandese.

“But bring them on. I fancy a challenge. I enjoy playing against top strikers that give you problems to solve for the entire game,” the defender added.

After signing for the current National (NSL) champions in 2019, Otieno slowly claimed his position at the back under coach Sanjin Alagic but he is quick to state all the tacticians he has worked under have been of value to his career.

“I have learnt different elements of the game from different coaches that I have played for,” added the Upper Hill School alumnus.

“I’m always open-minded and yearning to learn and challenge myself. Every coach has their way of viewing the game and you just have to try and see it the way they do because they are the ones who come up with the blueprint of how the team will play.”

After failing to get a start in his first four matches at City Stars, Otieno went on to establish himself as a reliable partner with Salim Abdalla since his first start against Coast Stima. The partnership has been popularly referred to as 'The Wall of Nairobi'.

“'The wall of Nairobi' is a good partnership. I have a good relationship with Salim [Abdalla] on and off the pitch. We learn a lot from each other and complement each other well.

“But we also have well able centre backs in [Edwin] Buliba and Teddy [Esilaba] who are constantly pushing for a starting berth at the heart of the defence.

“We benefit a lot from this competition as there’s no room for complacency. I believe the four of us can play in any pairing and it would still be a decent partnership.”

Otieno helped Kariobangi Sharks get promoted to KPL and has achieved the same with City Stars.