'I'm sorry' - Lauren James replies to Michelle Alozie after stamp red card in Nigeria World Cup game & makes promise to England fans

England star Lauren James has apologised for stamping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie and has promised she will learn from her World Cup red card.

James sent off against Nigeria

England star waiting on suspension length

Chelsea star apologises to Alozie

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea star James was sent off in the 87th minute of England's last-16 match against Nigeria on Monday, which the Lionesses eventually won on penalties, for stamping on forward Alozie. The 21-year-old is facing an anxious wait over whether or not she will play again this World Cup due to her red card, with FIFA yet to deliver a decision. After Alozie tweeted "all respect" to James despite her moment of madness, the winger has responded in kind.

WHAT THEY SAID: James said in her reply on social media: "All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

Article continues below

The English Football Association have added in an official statement: "Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

"We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect FIFA's disciplinary process."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has scored three goals and bagged three assists in just three starts in the Women's World Cup but she will miss their quarter-final clash against Colombia due to suspension. Players shown red cards at the World Cup are automatically banned for one match but more games can be imposed on review. James will find out her fate in the coming days.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? England and James will await a final decision from FIFA before taking on Colombia in their last-eight World Cup tie in Sydney on August 12.