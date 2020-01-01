'I leave it for Mr Levy' - Tottenham boss Mourinho evades questions on controversial European Premier League reports

The Portuguese manager is focused on his impressive Europa League record instead of breakaway league controversy

Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on the controversial topic of the European , choosing to direct any questions the way of chairman Daniel Levy.

Talk of a breakaway European league featuring the game’s elite teams is back on the agenda, following reports that and have held discussions about launching a FIFA-supported competition.

The news has been met with plenty of opposition, with global icon Luis Figo among many to voice their disapproval, going as far as to say “it's all about greed” and would “destroy football as we know it.”

It’s no surprise that managers are being asked for their thoughts on the subject, but Mourinho - whose Tottenham are among those reported to be under consideration for a place in the tournament - was not interested in giving an opinion.

"I leave it for Mr Levy," was Mourinho’s brief response when asked for his views on the news.

Instead, the Portuguese wanted to focus on the task of taking on LASK in the on Thursday, and was quick to highlight his impressive record in the competition.

"In this moment, we are playing Europa League,” Mourinho said. “We are going to try [to win it]. It is the third time I have played this competition and the other two times I won it. So the record is great, I have never been knocked out.

"Of course, I lost a few matches and we know it is difficult. The group stage is tricky, then you go to the knockouts, then teams coming from the - which in my opinion is very unfair.

"It's a long competition, for now we will focus on the points we need to qualify from the group stage."

Gareth Bale could be in line for his first start since returning to Tottenham from , but Mourinho has urged fans to rein in their expectations for the star.

“No player is the same with such a gap of time,” he said. "From 2013 to 2020, we are speaking about seven years not just seven months. It's not just Gareth Bale, it's for any player in the world. In seven years, a player changes. It's an evolution in their qualities, style, position."

While Bale is in the frame to feature on Thursday, Mourinho confirmed Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga would miss out due to injury.