I-League: Khalid Jamil - Sony Norde is my trump card

The coach of the Mariners is keen to get a positive result this weekend against East Bengal...

Khalid Jamil will look to make it three wins in as many games this Sunday as Mohun Bagan play hosts to East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

It must be noted that the Green and Maroon brigade suffered a 3-2 defeat in the derby last month. Jamil too has never won a single Kolkata derby as a coach and will certainly want to change that record.

Jamil was the coach of East Bengal last season when they missed out on the league title and lost the finals of the first ever Super Cup. Thereafter, he was relieved of his coaching duties at the end of the season.

The former Aizawl FC coach stressed that he isn’t approaching the game against East Bengal with any personal vendetta.

“I have come here to help Mohun Bagan and not thinking about revenge. This is an important match. It is our home match and we must get a positive result,” said Jamil.

The 41-year-old mentioned that Sukhdev Singh and Sourav Das are unlikely to be ready for the derby and that Omar Elhusseiny is very much in contention for a start.

He pointed that East Bengal’s defence and attack are their strongest areas and heaped praise on Johnny Acosta.

“Their defence attack is very strong. Their stopped (Acosta) is good. He has played the World Cup,” observed Jamil.

The former Mumbai FC coach stated that Sony Norde is an important player for his side as are the other members of the squad.

“Sony is my key player. But all the players are important. I stressed on recovery since I took charge. I did not make any major changes. Everyone must give their best. It is important to think positive and get a positive result.

“With regards to our approach, it depends on the match. If we get an early goal, it's okay. We have to maintain our concentration for the 90 minutes and be defensively strong. If Mehtab (Hossain) is require, he will play. He will be there. If Henry (Kisseka) is fine then probably two strikers can start but I can also go with one striker. I haven’t thought about it.”

Jamil also mentioned that Arijit Bagui could be handed a chance in the derby this weekend.

“Arijit has been rested for the last two matches. Maybe we will use him.”