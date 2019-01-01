FC Basel acquires 26 per cent shares in I-League leaders Chennai City FC

The Swiss giants have committed to set up a state-of-the-art academy in Coimbatore as part of the agreement...

Swiss club FC Basel have acquired 26 per cent shares of I-League outfit Chennai City FC (CCFC) with a view to develop the sport in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The partnership will focus on co-operation for setting up a state-of-the-art residential youth academy in Coimbatore, alongside rolling out soccer schools across the state in Phase-1.

Chennai City are currently in their third season in India's top-tier of football. They have been enjoying a good season so far and are leading the standings, going into the business end of the league. The new development will come as another pleasant surprise for the fans of the Coimbatore-based outfit.

Rohit Ramesh, co-owner of CCFC, said, "Football is a passion, a movement and you need to deliver to to the fan's aspirations. It is with this thought that we ventured to make this move.

"Key parts of the deal entail Transfer of Knowledge in all Departments including Sporting, Infra and Legal areas to support CCFC toimprove sustainably as one of the best Football clubs in the Country. What else we want from a top European Football Club with such a rich winning heritage and record of producing world class players. We think it is a slightly belated New Year’s gift to our fans and our tremendously hard working players, coaches and support staff."

FC Basel President, Mr. Burgener said, "India have shown growing football interest in general but also the recently concluded Asian Cup has showcased that there is immense footballing potential to be tapped and we want to be partners in helping them doing so. Partnering with Chennai City FC, whose tremendous passionate and hard-working owners left us with no doubt on the move, is a step in that direction."

As part of the plans for the Coimbatore academy, it was revealed that it would provide free education and boarding facilities for talented players from the age group of 10-18 so that they could study, play and focus on a career in football. On the Soccer Schools front as well, the academy would impart knowledge actively to schools on how to incorporate it as part of their curriculums.