I-League: East Bengal close to signing Girik Khosla from Punjab FC

The Red and Golds are very close to a deal for 25-year-old striker Girik Khosla

are in advanced talks to sign Punjab FC striker Girik Khosla, Goal can confirm.

Khosla, a former Mumbai FC youth product, started his professional career at in the 2016-17 season. He was an important member of the Warriors’ 2017-18 -winning side, scoring a goal in 12 appearances during what was a successful season for the club.

His impressive show grabbed (ISL) side FC’s attention and the striker was roped in by the Highlanders during the 2018-19 season.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old striker made just one appearance in ISL and his unimpressive show prompted NorthEast United to offload the player.

Khosla then appeared for a trial at last season before re-signing for Minerva Punjab ahead of the I-League campaign. In the recently concluded season, Khosla played seven matches and scored two goals, one of which came against East Bengal.

The Red and Golds have been on a roll in the transfer market of late. They have already confirmed the signing of seven players - Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Lalram Chullova, Novin Gurung, Angousana Luwang, Rafique Ali Sardar and Loken Meitei.

The Kolkata giants are also very close to signing full-back Mohammed Irshad and ’s Sehnaj Singh.

East Bengal are yet to decide whether they will continue to ply their trade in the I-League or will follow arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and join the ISL.