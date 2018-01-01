I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab miss late penalty as Chennai City extend unbeaten run

A late penalty taken by Yu Koboki was saved by Nauzet Garcia to ensure that the game ended in a 0-0 draw ...

League leaders Chennai City FC extended their unbeaten streak as they managed to hold onto a 0-0 draw against defending champions Minerva Punjab on Sunday at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium,

The hosts made one change to the lineup that defeated East Bengal with custodian Bhaskar Roy coming on for Arsh Saini. Mashoor Thangalakath replaced Pravitto Roy in Chennai City FC’s only change in the starting lineup.

The game was subject to a ragged start with both teams misplacing passes and failing to threaten the backlines. The first chance of the game came in the 14th minute when William Opoku shimmied into the box and tested the Chennai custodian with a shot. Nauzet Garcia did well to parry it away.

The hosts were slowly asserting themselves in the game and in the 36th minute, a brilliant sequence of play involving Lancine Toure and Philip Njoku ended with Yu Koboki chipping it just over.

More to follow ...