Mohun Bagan's Kibu Vicuna pleased after 'tactical battle' against Gokulam Kerala

The Spaniard praised his side's attitude after the 2-1 win against Gokulam Kerala...

head coach Kibu Vicuna is pleased with his team's win in the tactical battle that took place at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday against .

Fran Gonzalez scored a brace to overcome the Malabarians as Bagan picked up a 2-1 win ahead of the weekend's Kolkata derby.

"It was a very difficult match. We could have had another penalty. In the second half, we fought back. They took a lot of risks because they were putting in strikers. We had good counters with Subho (Subha Ghosh) but could not score. Sankar's (Roy) save was decisive," Vicuna said after the game.

"In the second half, they (Gokulam Kerala) changed their shape with three strikers. But we had one man more in the middle. It was a tactical battle. They are a strong team. We made good counters but could not take advantage."

Julen Colinas had an impressive showing but had to be taken off in the 60th minute while Gurjinder Kumar will miss the match against on account of a double booking.

"We will see. He (Colinas) is not feeling good now. He has a problem with his knee. Julen is an important player. In the last 20-25 minutes, [Bagan struggled because] they were also making changes. With Suhair (VP) and Subho we could have finished the match early, but we defended well.

"Gurjinder was playing well but we have players who are waiting for their chance. They are going to take advantage of his absence," Vicuna added.

"The result is positive. The attitude of the team (Mohun Bagan) is another positive. Everybody is ready to give their all. They are training well. So these are the positives."