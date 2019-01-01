I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala ease past clueless NEROCA to open their account

Gokulam Kerala did not have to move to higher gears to deal with NEROCA FC at home...

opened their 2019-20 account with a 2-1 win against on Sunday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Henry Kisekka (43') and Marcus Joseph (49') on either side of the break to secure three points and set their team rolling. Taryk Sampson scored a consolation in the 88th minute.

Gokulam's intent from the off was to keep knocking on NEROCA's doors for a goal but it didn't initially turn out to be easy.

Henry Kisekka had the first major opening of the game, heading a diagonal delivery into the box inches over the bar from close-range. Minutes later, at the other end, Sushil Meitei shot wide from outside the box following a mazy dribble through the centre.

Naocha Singh cleverly found Marcus at the edge of the box who dribbled in, beat his marker and had a fierce shot deflected away for a corner, leaving the NEROCA defence panicked.

Gokulam's pressure paid off just before the break when Kisekka was fed in behind courtesy of a long ball before a neat finish found the corner of the net.

The Malabarians started the second-half just as they ended the first. Sebastian Thangmuansang was fed into space down the right flank and the full-back's cross into the centre of the box was chested down by Marcus Joseph before tapping in.

Marcus brought to the crowd to their feet a few minutes after his goal, as he bamboozled Ronald Singh on the left flank near the byline before dribbling into the box but his cut-back was into no man's land.

Naocha Singh, who impressed with his marauding runs throughout the game, found space down the left flank and crossed into a dangerous area in between the centre-back for Henry Kisekka but the goalkeeper was quick to pounce to prevent a goal.

NEROCA, who looked clueless in the attacking third for most parts, pulled a goal back. Taryk Sampson was first to get to a loose ball inside the box the defender's acrobatic bicycle-kick found the net but it was too late for a comeback.