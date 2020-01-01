Punjab FC hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw

Girik Khosla cancelled out Ansumana Kromah's ninth minute strike to earn Punjab FC a point...

Punjab FC hold to a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash on Thursday at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium, West Bengal.

Ansumana Kromah had given East Bengal the lead in the ninth minute of the match but Girik Khosla restored parity for the visitors in the 40th minute.

East Bengal moved up to the ninth position on the league table with 12 points from 11 matches while Punjab FC remained on the second position with 18 points from 12 matches.

More teams

Yan Law made four changes in the Punjab FC starting lineup. Munmun Lugun, Makan Winkle Chothe, Valci Teixeira and Girik Khosla came in place of Samuel Shadap, Cavin Lobo, Aser Dipanda Dicka and Thoiba Singh.

Mario Rivera, on the other hand, made just two changes in the East Bengal eleven. Kamalpreet Singh and Maros Jimenez returned in place of Lalrindika Ralte and Juan Mera.

East Bengal started the match on the ascendancy and picked up an early goal in the 9th minute. From a counter-attack, Marcos Jimenez sent a through ball to Ansumana Kromah who found the back of the net with a long-range shot from the edge of the box.

Punjab could have equalised in the 16th minute had Valci Teixeira been a little agile inside the box. Makhan Chothe had sent a cross from the right and the Brazilian striker had an empty net in front of him but he failed to touch the ball.

The visitors finally restored parity in the match in the 40th minute thanks to a quality finish from Girik Khosla. Sergio Barboza lobbed the ball from the edge of the box and Khosla found the back of the net with a first-time shot.

A minute before the half time whistle, Mirshad had a brain fade moment as he passed the ball to Makhan Chothe. Chothe entered the box but before he could pull the trigger Asheer Akhtar tackled him from behind and cleared the ball.

Kromah came close to score on three occasions within the first 15 minutes of the first half but failed to keep his shots on target.

Yan Law brought in Dipanda Dicka in the 60th minute in a bid to pick up a second goal. Rivera, on the other hand replaced Marcos Jimenez with Juan Mera.

Kromah missed the easiest chance of the day in the 74th minute when he received a pass from Jaime Colado inside the box after Anwar Ali failed to intercept the cross. Kromah tried to push the ball into the net from a handshaking distance but Anwar made a goal line save to deny him.