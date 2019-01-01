I-League 2018-19: Chennai City favourites for the title after East Bengal scalp

Real Kashmir and Churchill Brothers are the two teams that could prevent favourites Chennai from clinching the title ...

The business end of the I-League season is upon us and the title-race is slowly taking a clear shape. After their 2-1 defeat over title rivals East Bengal, Chennai City can claim that they are the clear favourites for the title.

Real Kashmir and NEROCA – who were Chennai’s closest competitors to the title prior to round 12 – dropped points in their games, to hand Chennai a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Kashmir were involved in a goal-less stalemate against Aizawl, while NEROCA were edged out by Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan are practically out of the title race, given they are six points adrift of the league leaders, despite playing one game more. The fixture on 24th February which sees the Bengal club travel to Chennai will be extremely crucial in determining their chances, should they cling on to the gap until then.

Meanwhile, East Bengal are two points below their historic rivals, but have played just 11 games. A win over Indian Arrows could take the Red and Gold Brigade to the third or fourth spot, depending on the margin. However, East Bengal’s chances of clinching the title can be considered rather optimistic. Having failed to beat the league leaders in both their encounters, Alejandro Menendez’s men have only themselves to blame.

Churchill brothers and Real Kashmir are the two teams who can really fancy their chances of replacing Chennai at the top of the table.

The I-League debutants have a chance to get a result against Chennai City when they host them on 28th of this month. Kashmir is the only team to beat Chennai this season and a repeat of the result from the first leg could throw open the title race.

Churchill Brothers held the league leaders to a 2-2 draw when they travelled to Chennai earlier this season. The Goan team host Chennai in the last game of the season on the first of March. If the league leaders fail to secure the title by then, it could very well prove to be a virtual final where the winner will get to walk off with the title.

Chennai are very much in the driving seat in the title race but the campaign is far from over. Roadblocks in the form of Real Kashmir and Churchill Brother could hinder their chances.

This is what the table looks like right now: