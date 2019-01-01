AFC Cup 2019: Sachin Badadhe optimistic about Minerva Punjab's chances

Manang Marshyangdi have lost the first two games and will be desperate for a win...

After registering back-to-back draws in the first two rounds of the 2019 group stage, will be looking for their first win in their first home fixture on Wednesday against Manang Marshyangdi.

Stalemates against and Abahani Dhaka away from home have put Minerva in the third spot in Group E but head coach Sachin Badadhe is confident of better results in the rest of the fixtures.

On the eve of their third matchday in the AFC Cup, the Indian coach said, "We played two away games and the results have been positive. Playing way is not easy.

"We can definitely come back (after poor league season). The performance of the team in the last few games have been good."

After having been denied permission to play at the Kalinga Stadium, Minerva Punjab later secured the required clearance to host Manang on Wednesday and the head coach specifically thanked the Orissa government for their help.

"We are really thankful to the Orissa government for allowing us to play here," he said.

Manang coach Chhiring Gurung is concerned about their previous results and is looking to secure all three points against Minerva. The Nepali club lost their first two games and are fourth in the Group E standings.

"This is a tough game and a very important one because we lost our last two matches. This is also important for Minerva. We will do our best to get three points. We need to win to have a chance," Gurung said.