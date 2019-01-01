I-League: East Bengal’s Alejandro Menendez - We deserved the title

The Spanish coach believes that the Red and Gold brigade should have won their first ever I-League title…

East Bengal failed to win the I-League once again this season as they fell a point short of champions Chennai City FC on the final day.

The wait for the I-League trophy for the Kolkata outfit continued as they are yet to win the competition.

“I’m proud of my team. My team played very well this season. We have made progress and have overcome difficult situations. Now I have to keep all of the good things.

“I think when you lose a title, it is not because you lost one game. I now want to keep all of the positives. There is not a special reason. We had one team that wanted one more point than us. The team who got more points won the title,” said Alejandro Menendez.

The former Castilla coach pointed out that his side should have won the league title.

“I think we cannot complain about the situation. We have won against many good teams. We won a lot of points away. We did not deserve to lose.”

The scoreline was 0-0 at half-time between Gokulam Kerala and East Bengal and Menendez was asked to share what he told his players.

“We did not talk about the Chennai match. We only talked about some different situations, to do some different movements. And we had to play fast with the ball.

“Now our plan is to rest. And then prepare for Super Cup. Now I am tired but not disappointed. I think we deserved to win the title.”