I know not to celebrate because of VAR, says Brighton winger Trossard

The Belgian is the latest to criticise the video assisted referee after his side had another goal ruled out

Leandro Trossard says he does not want to celebrate immediately after score a goal in case VAR rules it out.

VAR has proved controversial among fans, pundits and players due to the long delays between incidents and the referee’s final decision, with several high-profile incidents plaguing and World Cup games.

Its introduction to the this season has already sparked a few debatable moments, as the Seagulls have experienced, having had a goal disallowed by the video review system in both of their last two matches.

After Trossard saw a goal chalked off against West Ham the previous week, it was Lewis Dunk’s turn on Saturday as he was denied for offside in the defeat to .

And Belgian winger Trossard says he has learned not to celebrate a goal right away in case it is subsequently ruled out.

"I knew not to celebrate after last week and I could tell by the players' reactions that something wasn't right and it was clear they were going to review it," Trossard said after Saturday’s match.

"We haven't had luck with VAR decisions so far but we must accept that and fight for a positive result and not let it affect our performance.

"We reacted very well to the sending off [of Florin Andone] and disallowed goal - if we maintain that level, then the luck will come our way along with the wins."

The 24-year-old is not the only Premier League figure to mention the difficulty posed by VAR.

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo has also hit out at the process after his side had a goal taken away in their first game of the season against Leicester.

“What can we do? [The VAR] has a TV and they can stop the image," he said.

"But what I'm concerned about is let's not ruin the game. Things that weren't before should not be now.

"We have such a nice Premier League product, we cannot lose it. It's what fans come here for - not to celebrate when [there] is no goal. That is not the real celebration of football. You celebrate when there is a goal. Creating these moments are not good for the atmosphere of the game."

Meanwhile, boss Pep Guardiola called on governing bodies to fix the process after his side had a late winner against ruled out last week in another controversial incident.

"They have to fix it," he said. "The whistle inside matches now isn't quite clear. But they believe it's hands with [Fernando] Llorente in the Champions League [last season] and sometimes they don't."