'I hope Thiago doesn't go to Liverpool!' - Bayern Munich star is 'one of the best midfielders around', says Rooney

The Manchester United legend has talked up the talents of the playmaker currently being linked with a move to Anfield

hero Wayne Rooney has admitted to hoping that Thiago doesn't join , believing the star is "one of the best midfielders around".

Bayern are reportedly ready to sell Thiago if their €30 million (£27m/$36m) asking price is met during the summer transfer window. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the Spaniard has turned down the chance to sign a contract extension and is eager to undertake a new challenge away from .

, Man United and have all been linked with the 29-year-old, but Liverpool has been touted as his most likely next destination.

More teams

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described Thiago as a "great player" when asked about a possible swoop for Thiago last month, and City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached the playmaker at between 2008 and 2012, has insisted that he would thrive in the .

United legend Rooney would love to see the Bayern talisman plying his trade in the English top-flight but would rather he didn't join up with the newly crowned champions at Anfield.

The former international and current captain told The Sunday Times of Thiago's quality: "He almost came to United in 2013 and now Liverpool are linked with him. He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there!

"He can take the ball, be composed on it, keep things ticking over – and he’ll put his foot in. He’s an all-round midfielder, really, with a bit of everything. He backs up that Bayern press and he drops in between the centre-halves to take the ball yet can also join in when they’re playing around the other box too.

Article continues below

"He’s a great player. It would be great to see him in the Premier League, actually."

Thiago is currently preparing with the rest of the Bayern squad for a final showdown against in Lisbon.

The international will likely retain his spot in Hansi Flick's line up on Sunday, having started against his former club Barca in an 8-2 quarter-final victory before also starring in a 3-0 win over in the last four.