'I haven't performed well enough yet' - Pepe admits he's lost confidence after slow start at Arsenal

The Ivory Coast international has yet to show the same form with the Gunners that he displayed in a breakout 2018-19 season with Lille

winger Nicolas Pepe has admitted that he's lost some confidence after a slow start to life at Arsenal.

Pepe joined the Gunners from this summer in a £72 million ($88m) move after a season in which he scored scored 22 league goals in 38 games.

But the international has yet to find that same form thus far with Arsenal, having scored just one goal - a penalty - in eight total matches with the club.

After another anonymous display in a 1-1 draw against on Monday, Pepe admitted that a lack of confidence is hampering his performances with his new club.

"The truth is that my first few weeks in are not easy," Pepe told reporters. "I think that I haven't performed well enough yet.

"In terms of stats or my impact on the game, for sure it's not the same as in Lille last season or against at the beginning of the season.

"It's a matter of confidence. My confidence must come back. I'm not worried about it. Probably some people are worried with my stats, but I'm not."

Pepe has admitted that the adjustment from to the Premier League has been difficult, as a higher level of play and a new country have resulted in some growing pains.



"The only thing I have to do is to continue to work hard because it is obvious the level here is higher," the 24-year-old said.

Article continues below

"The language is different. It's a new league. For sure everything is different for me. I must adapt quickly but I'm confident it's gonna happen soon."

Though he has yet to hit the same heights personally that he did last season Pepe said that he is satisfied with his team's form thus far, with the club currently fourth place in the Premier League.



"Overall, it's a good start for Arsenal this season, we are in the good part of the table," Pepe said. "Against , we came back despite the fact we were one man down, this is one of those games which gives the team confidence and mental strength.

"At Old Trafford, we are behind but we manage to tie the game. For sure we are strong mentally and we have to continue building that strength in order to win away games and then be a contender for a spot at the end of the season."