'I haven't missed playing' - Chelsea legend Terry happy in retirement

The former England captain called it quits on a 20-year playing career at the end of last season and claims he doesn't regret his decision at all

and legend John Terry has said he does not miss playing football due to the pressures that come with it.

Terry played over 750 club games in his career, captaining Chelsea to five titles and a win.

The former England international retired at the end of last season after spending a campaign in the Championship playing for .

But, when asked if he has missed playing, Terry told Sky Sports: "Do you know what? I haven't. Missing the Monday to Friday, I get that, but the pressures of games…

"It's funny because you watch games like the League Cup final, you want to still be playing, but the pressures that surround it, and the pressures I put myself under later on in my career, I probably didn't enjoy, and that's why I'm enjoying retirement."

Despite retiring from playing, Terry says he finds himself busier than ever having taken up a coaching role at Aston Villa working alongside Dean Smith.

"A big change is after the game, where nine times out of 10 you have a Sunday off as a player, and you say, 'That's my time to switch off', nowadays that's the time where I'm watching the previous game, looking at the next opponents, doing clips for individuals," he said.

"That side of it is huge for me, the depth and detail that goes into the meeting on a Monday or Tuesday morning.

"You're thinking about the whole group. There may be one or two players that need speaking to on a Sunday, someone who was injured and making sure he's OK, there are so many sides to it."

Having won 15 major trophies in his career, Terry worked under some of the best managers in the world and he says that observing their different styles has helped him transition into a coaching role.

"I always took an interest in what was going on; with certain managers, there were things I liked, and a lot of things I didn't like, and why I would do it, why I wouldn't, and what I think the players want and need.

"I had a lot of notes from sessions I'd seen previously from really good managers, and some sessions from managers that didn't work and the players didn't enjoy."