I have transfer offers from Morocco, DR Congo - Yanga SC's Molinga

Speculation surrounding the forward's future at the club has been rife and he has now revealed he could be on his way out

Yanga SC striker David Molinga has revealed transfer offers from clubs outside .

Molinga stated one of the offers are from a Moroccan side, while more than three are from his home country of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who have also approached him for a potential move.

The Yanga lead striker, wth eight goals thus far, however, said he will enter into negotiations with those clubs once his contract with the Tanzanian record champions end.

“I have received a letter that I have it in my house from Union Sidi Kacem that is participating in the Divison Two-tier in . They want me to take part in a 10-day training session with their players then we can start negotiations on a contract,” revealed Molinga to Mwanaspoti.

“Then I have more than three teams from my home country in DR Congo and all are participating in The Vodacom [Linafoot] and feature in international matches on a regular basis.

“The more than three clubs want me to go and sign a contract with them straight. But I have urged them to wait until my contract with Yanga runs to an end in August.”

The Congolese forward further stated he would first consult with top officials at Yanga before deciding where his next destination will be.

“Before making a decision on what the next move shall be, I will show the club officials every letter I have in hand,” added the forward.

“If they would want me to remain then I will listen to them but if they would decide otherwise, I would make up my mind on what the next move will be for me.”

Molinga also revealed he could have made the move earlier if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Etoile and Union Sidi Kacem wanted me to join them before the coronavirus pandemic. I will need to inform the club officials before travelling since I will need official letters from them,” he concluded.

Former Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera had claimed Molinga would leave the club in August. But it is not clear whether the transfer window will run as usual given leagues were suspended as a measure to fight Covid-19.

“Molinga is unhappy at Yanga and will leave after his contract ends,” Zahera had said then.