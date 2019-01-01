I have not spoken to Neymar, says Barca president Bartomeu

The Brazilian star is linked with a return to Barca, but the Catalans president played down the chances of that happening

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu played down a possible return to the club for Neymar, saying he has not spoken to the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a return to the LaLiga champions, the club he left for PSG in 2017.

But Bartomeu said there was no contact with Neymar, or the Brazilian's father, as Barca prepare for next season.

"I have never spoken to them, nor have the father or player called me to return to Barca. They have not called," Bartomeu told El Partidazo de COPE.

"We are preparing for next season and the name of Neymar is not on the table.

"We are talking about a PSG player and I do not think that PSG want to get rid of a player like him."

Neymar has scored 20 goals in 23 games for the Parisians this season but had his season interrupted by a metatarsal injury suffered in the Coupe de France win over Strasbourg on January 24.

He is expected to be absent for at least 10 weeks and miss both legs of the Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester United.

The forward celebrated his 27th birthday in Paris on Monday, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves in attendance, and said in his speech that he wishes for a 'new metatarsal' as a present.