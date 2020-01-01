'I have been told he has signed for Arsenal' - Gunners set to complete deal for winger Lewis

The 19-year-old had a trial with the Gunners in March and has seemingly done enough to earn a permanent move

have completed the signing of Norwegian winger George Lewis, according the sporting director of the teenager's former club.

Jostein Jensen, sporting director of Fram Larvik, has said the 19-year-old has sealed a shock move to Emirates Stadium, though the deal has yet to be officially confirmed by the north London club.

Lewis, who turns 20 in June, is currently a free agent having spent the past few seasons playing in the lower leagues of Norwegian football. He also had a short spell with League One side Ipswich earlier this year.

“Yes, we can confirm that. I have been told that he has signed for Arsenal,” Jensen told Norwegian outlet VG.

Goal reported at the start of May that the Gunners were in talks to sign the youngster, who was invited for a trial in March, initially for a week.

He impressed so much that the trial was extended by a further seven days so the coaching staff could have a closer look at him, and he has seemingly done enough to earn a permanent contract.

The Gunners were believed to have been particularly impressed with his pace and versatility. Lewis is right-footed and his favoured position is on the right side of the attack, but he can play across the frontline and is comfortable coming inside off the left wing.

Goal understands Lewis is being lined up for a place in Steve Bould’s Under-23s squad, rather than following the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi, who went straight into the senior side after moves from abroad.

Lewis was born in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, before moving to Norway as a child.

He started his playing career in the youth ranks of Norwegian club Tromso before moving to second-tier side Tromsdalen - where he turned professional under the guidance of former and youth coach Jonathan Hill.

Speaking to Goal earlier this month, Hill said he was “shocked” at news of Arsenal’s offer, but that the youngster possessed some “really outstanding qualities.”

After leaving Tromsdalen a brief move to fellow third-tier side Fram Larvik followed in 2019, before his short spell at Portman Road.