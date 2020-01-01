'I have a place at Real Madrid' - Kubo prepared to 'wait for an opportunity' at Santiago Bernabeu

The teenage midfielder is determined to prove he has what it takes to succeed at one of the biggest clubs in world football

Takefusa Kubo has expressed his desire to be a part of Zinedine Zidane's squad next season, insisting he will "keep on working" to earn himself a spot in the team.

Kubo spent four years with as a youngster, rising through the ranks at the club's famed La Masia academy, but he was forced to leave in 2015 after Barca were found guilty of violating FIFA’s international transfer policy for under-18 players, before he made his way back to four years later after a spell at FC Tokyo.

The international signed a five-year contract with Madrid in June 2019, and featured regularly during the club's pre-season tour of the United States and .

He was initially being tipped to compete for a first-team role, but Madrid ultimately decided to send him out on loan to Mallorca ahead of their latest campaign.

Kubo has since racked up 25 appearances for Vicente Moreno's side, scoring three goals, and has been a bright spark in the team's battle to avoid relegation from .

The 18-year-old is hoping to return to the Bernabeu later in the year, and says his destiny is in his own hands when it comes to his future in the Spanish capital.

"It's clear that a club like Real Madrid is not like the rest," Kubo told AS. "They are all top quality players and it is very difficult to earn yourself a spot there, but I'll keep on working and I'll wait for an opportunity.

"My preference is clear, to be able to play at the Bernabeu with a Real Madrid shirt on. It all depends on me and I will have a place at Real. Right now, I'm at Mallorca to give it my best and to show that I can be there."

The teenage playmaker added on his relationship with Zidane: "At the beginning, I was a bit nervous about having players famous all over the world at my side, but I gradually adapted to it. Zidane treated me very well. He is a coach who is alert to the details."

Kubo is currently in self-isolation away from the rest of his Mallorca team-mates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has called a temporary halt to the current season.

Mallorca were due to come up against Madrid this weekend, and the Japanese starlet admits that he was looking forward to the meeting with his parent club.

"The truth is that I really wanted to play. All the games are important to me, but this one was very special," said Kubo.