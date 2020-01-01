‘I have a lot of love for Betis’ – Ceballos refuses to commit to Arsenal future

The 23-year-old has been in touch with his former club and has not closed the door on a return to Spain

Dani Ceballos has suggested that his future will not necessarily lie with , despite helping the London side to glory.

Spanish midfielder Ceballos has played the duration of the season with the Gunners and was a key figure as they defeated 2-1 in Saturday’s Wembley showpiece, in which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got both goals for Mikel Arteta’s side.

His time at the Emirates Stadium, though, was only a loan deal from , and the 23-year-old wants to keep his options open regarding where he plays next season.

"I haven't spoken to Real Madrid yet, but anyone who wears that shirt is happy," Ceballos told El Partidazo de COPE. “Madrid are better than any club in the world. We'll see about my future.

“I'm not thinking about whether or not I can play for Real Madrid, Arsenal or another club.

“Now it's time to disconnect. I have to be calm and think clearly with my family about the coming year.”

Ceballos did confess, however, that have been monitoring his progress and have been in close contact for the duration of his time in .

“I’ve a lot of love for Betis, for everyone that works at the club,” he explained, having turned out in 98 encounters for the side between 2014 and 2017 after coming through their youth system.

“They know the love I have for them and we've been in contact all season. Betis means a lot to me.”

Ceballos has featured on 37 occasions for the Gunners, scoring two goals and grabbing two assists.

His spell started particularly promisingly as he created two goals in a 2-1 home success over , though his fortunes were hit by a muscular injury sustained in November that kept him out until the very end of January.

When Premier League action restarted after the height of the coronavirus crisis, he started every game with the exception of the 2-1 home victory over , though he featured off the bench against the champions and still managed to play more than half an hour.