'I gave him 100% control!' - Roma president hits back at Monchi

The Spaniard claims there were differences of opinion at the Serie A club but the Giallorossi president insists the director had complete control

president James Pallotta has hit back at former sporting director Monchi for suggesting he left the Italian club because of disagreements between the two.

Monchi spent two years in charge of affairs at the side, but his spell came to an end over a week ago as he failed to replicate the success that made him one of football's most respected technical directors during his time at .

The Spaniard has now returned to his old post and opened up about the decision to part ways with the Giallorossi at his unveiling on Monday, telling reporters: "I left Roma for a simple reason: I realised that the owners’ ideas were different to mine. The president thought it was better to go to the right, I thought it was better to go left."

But Pallotta has dismissed the former goalkeeper's account, insisting that he handed complete control of the club over to the highly-rated director.

“I was kind of surprised to read Monchi say at his press conference that he wanted to go one way and I wanted to go another way," Pallotta said in response to Monchi's comments.

"I appreciate that Monchi never set out to fail at Roma but I want to make something very clear: right from the start, I was very clear about the direction I wanted us to go in and that’s why we spent a lot of money bringing Monchi in.

"From the start, I said I wanted first class coaches, first class performance staff, first class medical staff, first class scouting and recruitment and a first class football organisation. I gave Monchi the keys to deliver that.

"I gave him 100% control to appoint the coach he wanted, to employ the assistant coaches and the performance staff, to manage the scouting and to bring in the players he wanted. If you look at our results and our performances, it’s clear that this hasn’t worked."

The American businessman went on to reveal how his side were left exposed by Monchi's lack of a backup plan when the Italian side's form dipped a few months into this season.

He added: "In November, when our season was going from bad to worse and everyone could see that the coach was struggling to get a reaction out of the players, I asked Monchi for his Plan B should things continue to get worse. He had sole responsibility for football operations at Roma but he didn’t have a Plan B. That was November. He said his Plan B was just to keep doing the same as Plan A.

"So, if I read or listen to the radio interviews he’s giving where he says that the idea of the ownership was different to his and that is why he left, please let me know what Monchi wanted to do differently? He asked me to trust him and let him do it his way. We gave him complete control and now we have more injuries than we’ve ever had and are in danger of missing out on finishing in the Top 3 for the first time since 2014."