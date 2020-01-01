'I feel sad for Yanga SC fans' - Eymael admits after defeat to Azam FC

Saturday's loss was second for the Mwananchi team who are yet to impress despite making a change in the coaching position

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has admitted he feels sorry for the club's fans who have been steadfast in supporting the team despite poor results.

Yanga recorded a straight second loss after falling to Azam FC with a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday evening in Dar es Salaam. The loss came after a 3-0 defeat to Kagera Sugar in what was Eymael's first game in charge of the Wananchi team.

“I am also very disappointed and sad for Yanga fans who are supporting their club with a big heart. We are in a process for changing things,” Eymael wrote on his Twitter handle.

“We are going through difficult times but we will continue to work hard to go back to winning days.”

Meanwhile, Yanga SC assistant captain Juma Abdul explained why the club has not been posting good results as they try to close the gap to the top teams in the Vodacom (VPL).

“I am, first of all, happy we have come out without injury cases although Azam have won the most important thing from this match; the three points,” Abdul told Azam TV.

“We are still in transition and we are building a whole different team because when Mwinyi Zahera was in charge, he signed his players and some have left while some new ones have been brought.

“Boniface Mkwasa took charge when Zahera left and now we have another new coach [Luc Eymael] who is in the process of building his own team and the style he wants us to play.

“I urge our fans not to give up now as this is football and different results are bound to occur always. We tried our best but, in the end, we did not use our numerous chances well to get goals. Azam created one chance and won the match from scoring a goal from it.”

Finally, Azam captain Salum Abubakar admitted they are in good form because the have a settled team.

“I am happy about the results we achieved [against Yanga]. The coach [Aristica Cioaba] has been able to build his team and you can see we are now getting good results from that process,” Abubakar said.

In the last three matches, Azam have picked up maximum points and are second on the log with 32 points, six fewer than leaders Simba SC.